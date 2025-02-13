AUD/JPY Holds Ground Amidst Trade Tensions and Rising Inflation in Japan

The AUD/JPY currency pair remains steady despite global trade war concerns and increasing inflationary pressures in Japan. Australia's Consumer Inflation Expectations surged, while Japan's PPI hit a 1-year high, potentially leading to further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

The AUD/JPY currency pair remained relatively stable on Thursday, hovering around 97.00 during Asian trading hours. This resilience follows three consecutive sessions of gains for the AUD/JPY . The Australian dollar strengthened against its peers after a significant jump in Australia's Consumer Inflation Expectations, reaching 4.6% in February from 4.0% in January. However, the upward momentum for the AUD/JPY cross may be tempered by growing anxieties over a potential global trade war .

On Wednesday, the White House indicated that US President Donald Trump could unveil his retaliatory tariff plan before his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. CNBC reported these developments. Trump has recently made clear his intention to impose tariffs on all nations that impose import duties on the United States. Simultaneously, the Japanese yen received support from stronger-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data released from Japan. This reinforces market expectations of further interest rate increases by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).Japan's PPI surged by 4.2% year-over-year in January 2025, accelerating from a revised 3.9% in the previous month and exceeding market forecasts of 4.0%. This marks the 47th consecutive month of producer inflation and the highest reading since May 2023. On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed by 0.3%, aligning with estimates but easing slightly from December's 0.4% growth. This data underscores the expanding inflationary pressures in Japan, further solidified by recent wage growth figures. This strengthens the case for additional BoJ rate hikes.





