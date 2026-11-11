Auction of 1980s Film Prop Sells for £201,600, Surpassing Original Estimate

A prop from a beloved 1980s adventure film sold for £201,600 at a London auction, far exceeding its £40,000-£80,000 estimate and setting a new record for movie memorabilia.

A screen‑matched doubloon from a 1980s family adventure film fetched £201,600 at a London auction in February 2025, a price that eclipses the original £40,000-£80,000 estimate and sets a new record for movie props.

Record‑Breaking Sale of a Classic Film Prop

The auction, held by a prominent London auction house, saw the doubloon-used in the film's climactic treasure hunt-go for a hammer price of £201,600, equivalent to $266,112. The sale surpassed the original estimate by more than five times and marked the highest price ever paid for a single prop from a feature film.

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Previously, the same prop had sold in 2018 for £25,000, a figure that represented only a tenth of its 2025 value. The dramatic increase reflects growing collector interest in nostalgic memorabilia from the 1980s, a decade that produced many iconic family films.

How the Prop Became a Treasure

In the movie, the protagonist Mikey discovers a doubloon with three holes, which he uses to triangulate the location of a hidden treasure. The prop's design, featuring a screen‑matched map and a distinctive three‑hole pattern, made it a key visual element in the film's treasure‑seeking sequence.

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Collectors value the prop for its authenticity and its connection to a beloved storyline that follows a group of children on a perilous adventure to find the lost treasure of a pirate named One‑Eyed Willy. The film's blend of adventure, humor, and friendship has kept it in the public imagination for decades.

Future Plans for the Film and Its Legacy

Warner Bros announced in February 2025 that a sequel is in development, with original screenwriter Chris Columbus and director Steven Spielberg slated to return as producers. A first draft of the script, written by Scribe Potsy Ponciroli, has been completed and is reportedly well received by the studio.

In August 2025, original star Ke Huy Quan, who played Data in the film, told USA Today that the sequel is still moving forward and that several surviving cast members would love to return in some capacity. However, not all former cast members share this enthusiasm; Martha Plimpton, who played Stef, said in an October interview that a sequel was "never going to happen" and that every rumor had led to "nothing."

Impact on Collectors and the Film's Cultural Standing

The record sale has heightened interest in the film's memorabilia, encouraging collectors to seek out other items such as costumes, posters, and original scripts. The auction's success also underscores the enduring appeal of 1980s family adventure films and their capacity to generate significant economic value decades after their release.

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As the film's legacy continues to evolve with the prospect of a sequel, the auction of its prop serves as a tangible reminder of the movie's lasting impact on audiences and collectors alike.