Auburn, WA family shares warning after 7-year-old fatally hit in driveway

An Auburn family is urging drivers to install backup cameras after their 7-year-old daughter was fatally struck by a vehicle.

After their 7-year-old died after being hit by a car who didn't see her behind them, an Auburn family is sharing their message to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

An Auburn family is urging drivers to install backup cameras after their 7-year-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, was fatally struck by a vehicle. The family says a neighbor backing out of a driveway hit Hazel on May 22, just days before her 8th birthday.family has a warning for other drivers after their 7-year-old died after being hit by a driver who didn't see her behind their vehicle.

Hazel was a friendly youngster who loved to dance and play dress up with her twin sister Ivy. The two are pictured below.

"This is Hazel’s best little buddy besides her twin sister," said Heather. "He has gone everywhere with her. Hop Hop was given to Hazel as a gift when she had lung surgery and even wore an air tag, so she could find him easily before she went to bed. At her 8th birthday party, Hop Hop would have been a guest of honor alongside her twin sister's matching stuffed rabbit Bun Bunny.

But, instead, just over a week before the girls would celebrate their big day, Hazel's life was cut short. The Bryant's say a neighbor backed out of a driveway, striking her. They said police told them security camera footage appeared to show the car backing out before Hazel walked behind it.

"It’s going to be a long road for all of us and that’s why we want to prevent this from happening to anyone else. It's a parents' worst nightmare," said Heather. The family is now advocating that everyone install back-up cameras in their vehicles.

"Anyone who has a car that was built before 2018, it’s likely that you don’t have a backup camera. We would just ask everyone to purchase one and install it," said Heath.

"Faithful Hop Hop" is featured prominently on the fundraising page and Heath and Heather plan to cherish him for life. "You have moments where you kind of forget that it's real, and it hits you, all the things you have to face moving forward, and all the things you miss. It’s hard," said Heather.22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol car





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wa News Us Wa King County Auburn Us Wa King County Crime Publicsafety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sophomore Auburn Linebacker Predicted to Have Breakout 2026 SeasonThe Auburn Tigers have had some of the best linebacker play in the country over the last few years, with LSU transfer Xavier Atkins headlining last year’s produ

Read more »

Auburn Student Missing in Japan Found Dead After Week-Long SearchWeston Higginbotham, an Auburn University student, was found dead in a forested mountain area of Kyoto, Japan, after disappearing during a family vacation. Police suspect no foul play but have not released a cause of death. The family expressed gratitude for global support and requested privacy.

Read more »

Auburn Football Nabs Four-Star 2027 Offensive LinemanThe Auburn Tigers are continuing their hot streak of recruiting, going into another week, adding a new piece to the trenches from the 2027 class. Four-star int

Read more »

Auburn Snags Four-Star Safety, Adds to Top-Rated 2027 ClassThe Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater as of late, and on Monday night, Alex Golesh and company added their second commit of the day to their 2027 c

Read more »