Auburn University Drone Trials Prove Cotton Defoliation Yields Match Ground Sprayers

Four-year Auburn University study shows drone-applied defoliants achieve statistically similar cotton yield and fiber quality to ground sprayers, despite lower canopy coverage and spray volume.

Four years of rigorous field trials conducted by Auburn University have definitively confirmed that spray drones can deliver defoliation results for cotton crops that are statistically equivalent to traditional ground-based machinery. The comprehensive research, led by the university's Precision Agriculture team, demonstrates that unmanned aerial vehicles achieve similar harvest aid efficacy, lint yield, and fiber quality outcomes compared to conventional ground sprayers. This conclusion holds true despite the drones applying significantly lower spray volumes and exhibiting more variable canopy coverage patterns during application.

The trial design utilized large replicated blocks to ensure statistical validity, comparing a standard three-way defoliant mix of Folex, Ethephon, and Thidiazuron. Spray drones were calibrated to apply this mixture at two distinct rates: 3 gallons per acre and 5 gallons per acre. In direct comparison, the ground sprayer was operated at a standard application rate of 10 gallons per acre. This setup allowed for a clear analysis of volume differences and their resulting impact on crop treatment across multiple site years.

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Data collected during the application phases revealed that drones produced lower spray coverage at the upper, middle, and lower canopy positions relative to the ground rig. This coverage gap was primarily driven by the lower spray volume utilized by the aerial platforms and the boom's proximity to the cotton canopy. Additionally, the drone applications exhibited greater swath-to-swath variability compared to the ground machinery. While the drone's propeller downwash does assist in pushing spray into the plant structure, this benefit diminishes as flight altitude and forward speed increase.

Despite the identified disparities in spray coverage, the harvest data from all four site years showed no meaningful gap between the two platforms. The metrics for percent defoliation, desiccation, regrowth, open bolls, lint yield, and fiber quality were statistically similar between the drone and ground applications. In only one specific site year did the drone record higher desiccation rates, a variance the researchers attributed to external environmental conditions or other variables rather than the drone platform itself.

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The success of the lower-volume drone applications can be explained by the chemical nature of the defoliants used, which are contact and translaminar products that do not require blanket coverage to trigger physiological leaf drop. The Auburn data suggests that the drone successfully deposited enough active ingredient on the leaf surface to initiate the defoliation process even at the minimum rate of 3 gallons per acre. This finding corrects industry assumptions that lower deposition equates to treatment failure, demonstrating that the threshold for efficacy was met despite the lack of uniform coverage across every leaf position.

The practical conclusion for cotton producers is that while drones are a legitimate tool, their operating envelope is narrower and less forgiving than that of a ground rig. The trials indicate that increasing drone application rates from 3 to 5 gallons per acre improves coverage, particularly in the upper canopy. For growers, this reframes the volume decision, suggesting that the label minimum is a floor rather than an optimum. A 1-2 gallon per acre increase represents a significant 50-100% jump in carrier volume for a drone pass. This serves as a cost-effective lever to prevent failed defoliation that could otherwise force a second application or delay harvest schedules.

As spray drones transition rapidly from novelty items to essential working tools in Southeastern cotton country, defoliation has emerged as one of their most common agricultural jobs. The robust data from Auburn University provides the empirical evidence needed to support wider adoption of this technology. Growers can now rely on replicated field trial results rather than anecdotal evidence when integrating drones into their harvest management strategies. This ensures that the shift toward precision agriculture delivers consistent, reliable results for fiber production and crop quality in the region.