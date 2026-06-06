James Weston Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student who went missing on May 29 in Kyoto, Japan, was found dead by a volunteer search-and-rescue team in a mountainous area outside the city. His family expressed profound grief, noting he hadLeft to explore after a dispute with his mother over using ChatGPT for navigation. The search was challenging due to dense woods and steep terrain, and the family thanked supporters for their kindness.

The Auburn University student who mysteriously vanished in Japan has been found dead, his grieving family revealed Saturday. James “Weston” Higginbotham’s body was discovered “in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto ” by a volunteer search-and-rescue team, his heartbroken mother“We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like,” wrote Nancy Higginbotham.

The body of James “Weston” Higginbotham — who went missing on May 29 — was discovered “in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto” by a volunteer search-and-rescue team.

“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. … We will always love you, Weston. ”The 20-year-old student, who was in Japan on a family vacation, went missing on May 29 after traveling to Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward in the eastern part of the city.

Higginbotham left his parents and brother to explore the area after butting heads with his mother over her use of ChatGPT to navigate their trip, “It’s not unusual for Weston to blow off steam, go into the woods and just explore. ,” Nancy told the outlet. Nancy Higginbotham wrote that her family “cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.

”Hours before HIgginbotham’s body was located, the gief-stricken mom stressed that the family knew he was “out in these woods somewhere,” describing the environment as “very dense and the terrain is steep. ” Following the horrrific discovery, the family thanked those who had shared their story and aided in the search.

“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives,” the family wrote.





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