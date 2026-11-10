Auburn University Regional Airport Receives Nearly 400k for Taxiway Repaving

Auburn University Regional Airport secures Alabama DOT funding for taxi lane repairs and federal grants for a new air traffic control tower amid growing operational volume.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has awarded Auburn University Regional Airport nearly 400,000 dollars through the Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Project. This financial assistance is designated specifically to support the repaving of the Terminal T taxi lane, a critical infrastructure component for aviation safety.

Taxi Lane Repaving Project Details

Airport Executive Director Bill Hutto confirmed that the rehabilitation of the taxi lane is a significant undertaking with an estimated total cost of approximately 500,000 dollars. The state of Alabama will cover 80 percent of these expenses, leaving the local airport authority responsible for funding the remaining 20 percent balance.

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The construction work is scheduled to proceed in two distinct phases. Phase one is set to commence at the end of November, while phase two is planned for the upcoming spring season.

Hutto emphasized that the timing of the project was carefully selected to minimize disruption to air travel operations. He stated that the work should not impact holiday travel, although the airport remains busy year-round with various flight activities.

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Operational Volume and Safety Priorities

Safety is the primary driver behind the pavement maintenance initiative. The airport recorded more than 95,000 takeoffs and landings last year, according to Hutto. Maintaining high-quality pavement surfaces is essential to ensure the continued safety of these frequent flights.

To manage the ongoing construction, the airport administration will notify pilots arriving at the facility well in advance. This proactive communication strategy helps coordinate flight paths and ground movements around the restricted zones.

Federal Funding for Air Traffic Control Tower

In addition to the state grant, Auburn University Regional Airport is receiving 500,000 dollars in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. These funds are allocated toward the installation of a new air traffic control tower, which represents a major step in modernizing the facility.

The tower construction will be executed in two stages. The physical structure will be completed during phase one, followed by the installation of radio and telecommunications equipment during phase two. Hutto noted that these technologies are necessary to make the tower fully functional.

Regional Growth and Future Developments

Economic development across Auburn, Opelika, and Lee County has contributed to increased flight numbers at the airport. Hutto explained that the airport plans to continue growing its infrastructure to support this expanding demand.

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The airport recently finished constructing a new hangar and is aiming to secure an additional grant next year for another hangar and improvements to the main taxiway. This main taxiway serves the terminal building where heavier aircraft operate.

Although Auburn University Regional Airport does not offer commercial flights for the general public, Hutto noted that its business, personal, and charter flights make it the busiest airport in the state in certain years.

Statewide Airport Infrastructure Investment

Airports across Alabama are receiving more than 73 million dollars in combined state and federal grant money. This substantial investment addresses critical infrastructure and maintenance issues throughout the state aviation network.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is supporting 35 airports across the state in 47 projects through the Airport Improvement Funding Program. These grants total more than 12 million dollars this year, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving aviation facilities statewide.