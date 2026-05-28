Auburn Tigers' Pitching Lineup a Key Factor in Upcoming Regional

Auburn's strong pitching lineup, led by pitchers Jake Marciano, Andreas Alvarez, and Alex Petrovic, will be a key factor in their upcoming regional against UCF, NC State, and Milwaukee. The Tigers aim to come out victorious and host a super regional next week.

The Auburn Tigers have a strong pitching lineup , with several pitchers who could be aces on almost any other team in the country. Head coach Butch Thompson will rely on this strength as the Tigers host their second regional in a row, hosting UCF, NC State, and Milwaukee over the next several days.

Auburn aims to come out victorious and then host a super regional next week. To achieve this, Thompson needs a rotation that will guide the Tigers through it. Fortunately, his team is ranked third in the country. Auburn lefty Jake Marciano led the team in ERA and innings pitched during his freshman and sophomore years.

He will start against Milwaukee, a team with a collective batting average of .275. Marciano has eaten up innings, being pulled before the fourth inning only once while starting 15 games for the Tigers this season. He leads the team in innings pitched with 81.2 in 2026. Depending on how this game goes, Marciano may not go deep into the Friday game.

However, he is expected to limit Panther bats, which he has done frequently over the 2026 season. Going deeper into the murderer's row of college baseball, another pitcher, Andreas Alvarez, won't let anything easy happen. He leads the Tigers in strikeouts with 102 and joins Marciano as the only two pitchers with 100 strikeouts or more since the 1999 season. This matchup will be against NC State or UCF, win or lose on Friday.

Alvarez will need his best stuff, which has been typical of him. In his last outing, he had five shutouts as a starter this season, all of which came with him throwing for five innings or more. Despite having some difficult outings against SEC teams like Georgia and Florida, he will be on top of his game in what hopes to be the second win in a row this weekend.

Alex Petrovic is another key pitcher for the Tigers, who allowed no runs in his last outing against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. He is typically the guy to finish out weekend series for the Tigers this season, and his Sunday outing this weekend may be the deciding win to send Auburn to the super regionals. He has allowed opponents to score at a rate of .207 and has a WHIP of 1.00.

If the fourth game is needed, Thompson has another pitcher, Jackson Sanders, who has a sub-3.00 ERA and has been used in the bullpen recently. Sanders has been clinical coming out of the bullpen, with four saves in the last two months of the season. He could be used to start if necessary or to finish off games if the Tigers are on the verge of shutting down a game earlier in the weekend.

However, if Auburn simply wins out, they won't have to worry about this, and Marciano could be the starter for the final game if it's necessary





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Auburn Tigers Pitching Lineup Jake Marciano Andreas Alvarez Alex Petrovic Regional Super Regional College Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rockies’ bad starting pitching, lack of power point to another 100-loss seasonThe Rockies, especially manager Warren Schaeffer, insist they aren’t looking at the 2025 season through their rearview mirror. The past is the past. That 119-loss team is not relevant to the current team.

Read more »

Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Aidan Major gets drilled in head by line drive in horrifying sceneMinor League pitcher Aidan Major was hit squarely in the head by a line drive during a Single-A game between the Hill City Howlers and Fayetteville.

Read more »

Cubs Pitching News: Boyd's Rehab Start, Steele Takes a Step, Wiggins Back in BullpenAt this rate, Chicago Cubs fans are happy to devour any crumb of positvity. Their recent ten-game losing streak has made this one of the most bizarre seasons i

Read more »

Cristopher Sánchez makes history in pitching Phillies to a sweep of the PadresSánchez ran his scoreless innings streak to 44⅔, breaking Grover Cleveland Alexander’s team record set in 1911. And he posted his fifth straight start of at least seven shutout innings.

Read more »