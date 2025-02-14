Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide Face Off in SEC Showdown

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide meet in a crucial SEC matchup with NCAA Tournament seeding implications.

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide , co-leaders in the Southeastern Conference, are set for a battle that could determine who earns a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn, despite a loss to No. 6 Florida last weekend (90-80), remains at the top of both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. They bounced back with an 80-68 road victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, led by senior guard Denver Jones ' 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting (5-of-7 from 3-point range).

Alabama, meanwhile, has won seven straight games, four of which were SEC road contests, showcasing the national championship potential of coach Nate Oats' veteran team. The Crimson Tide's remaining regular season schedule is a gauntlet, with every game against a ranked opponent, including two matchups against Auburn and three straight against top-5 teams to close out the year. This highly anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling test for both teams, with significant implications for their NCAA Tournament seeding and championship aspirations





