Auburn stuns No. 2 Alabama in SEC showdown

Auburn pulled off a stunning upset, defeating No. 2 Alabama 80-71 in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The victory marked Auburn 's first win over a top-ranked team this season and propelled them to a crucial victory in the conference race. The game was more than just a battle for conference supremacy; it was also a chance for the players to reunite with an old teammate, facing off against Auburn -turned- Alabama guard Aden Holloway.

It was Holloway’s first time facing Auburn since transferring, a unique opportunity for both sides. 'He’s a brother, always will be a brother. Obviously, he played here, so we have some familiarity about his game,' Auburn guard Denver Jones said before the game. “We know a little bit of how he plays; it’ll be fun playing against him again.” On the court, Holloway had an average game against his former team, scoring 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field. Before and after the game, though, Holloway was able to reunite with his former teammates, and it was all smiles between them.





