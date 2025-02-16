Auburn Stuns Alabama in Historic Basketball Showdown

Auburn Tigers defeat Alabama Crimson Tide in a thrilling 94-85 victory, marking the biggest regular-season basketball game in Alabama history.

Auburn University men's basketball team secured a historic victory against their in-state rivals, Alabama , winning 94-85 on the road in Tuscaloosa. The victory marked the biggest regular-season basketball game in Alabama history. Auburn forward Johni Broome led the charge with an impressive performance, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal. Broome wasn't alone in his dominance; five of his teammates also finished with double-digit points.

Denver Jones contributed 16 points, while Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly each added 15. Chaney Johnson chipped in with 14 points, and Tahaad Pettiford scored 13.Alabama, despite facing a double-digit deficit, showed resilience with Mark Sears leading the charge, scoring 18 points. Grant Nelson also put up a strong performance with 12 points and 12 rebounds. However, the Crimson Tide's valiant comeback attempt fell short, ultimately surrendering the victory to the surging Auburn Tigers.The win sent Auburn fans into a frenzy, culminating in the traditional rolling of Toomer's Corner. This historic celebration is a testament to the significance of the victory and the passionate fanbase that supports the Auburn Tigers. This game will be remembered as a defining moment in the rivalry between these two powerhouse college basketball programs





