Auburn Student Missing in Japan Found Dead After Week-Long Search

Weston Higginbotham, an Auburn University student, was found dead in a forested mountain area of Kyoto, Japan, after disappearing during a family vacation. Police suspect no foul play but have not released a cause of death. The family expressed gratitude for global support and requested privacy.

A family vacation in Japan turned into tragedy when a volunteer search and rescue team discovered the body of an Auburn University student in a forested mountain region after he had been missing for a week.

The family, from Birmingham, Alabama, expressed their profound grief in a statement, describing their heartbreak and stating that the pain is impossible to put into words. The student, identified as Weston Higginbotham, was found around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday by volunteers searching the mountains in the Yamashina area of Kyoto. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain unclear, drawing widespread attention from major broadcast networks and social media.

Police have stated that no foul play is suspected, yet they declined to disclose a cause of death. Higginbotham, described as a passionate naturalist, went missing on May 29 after leaving his parents and brother to explore Kyoto on his own. Reports indicate he had strong anti-AI views and had argued with his mother about her use of ChatGPT, which he believed depleted natural resources such as water.

Using the Life360 app, his parents tracked his movements, seeing him board a train and visit several stores before his location turned off shortly after they texted him. CCTV footage placed him in the Yamashina area, walking toward a hiking trail in the woods. Police initiated a search on June 2, but challenging weather conditions, including wind and heavy rain, hampered efforts involving K-9 units, helicopters, and over 100 officers; that search ended on Friday.

On Saturday, the family hired a private search and rescue team and enlisted local volunteers. The family extended deep gratitude to the many individuals in the United States, Japan, and worldwide who shared Weston's story, prayed, offered encouragement, and helped in the search. They noted that the outpouring of support sustained them during their darkest days.

Their statement emphasized they shared the story publicly in hopes of finding Weston and now ask for privacy as they cope with this unimaginable loss





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Weston Higginbotham Auburn University Japan Kyoto Missing Student Search And Rescue Death Investigation Family Vacation

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