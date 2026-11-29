Auburn and Washington gave Rivalry Week a fantastic finish

After pulling one of the season's biggest upsets by beating top-ranked Georgia last month, Auburn just might have outdone itself Saturday night, going to No. 6 Alabama as a 14 1/2-point underdog and Making the accomplishment even sweeter for Auburn, the loss more than likely knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention for a College Football Playoff bid.in double overtime on the road to keep the Ducks out of the Big Ten championship game and snuff their playoff hopes.

The beneficiaries of the Washington win were No. 10 UCLA and No. 12 Indiana, which will meet in the Big Ten title game. Neither was assured of playing in Indianapolis next Saturday until Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola's fourth-down pass for Jamari Johnson fell incomplete to end the game.a week after their triple-overtime loss at Michigan. Just two weeks ago, the Bruins were one of two remaining unbeaten teams, and playoff hopes abounded in Westwood.

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It looked as if back-to-back bad losses would push UCLA out of the playoff picture, and Indiana was on the bubble as a two-loss team. Now those teams will play for the Big Ten's automatic bid.