Auburn’s Linebacker Group Will Be Complete with This Player Involved

In an era in which there have not been many positive things to say about the Auburn Tigers, DJ Durkin’s linebackers have consistently proven to be the exception

Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick will be a critical piece to the Tigers' success in 2026. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesRetaining key players like Xavier Atkins certainly bolstered the Tigers’ defense, even to the point where the unit has now been ranked as the“Riddick was a little banged up ,” McElroy said, “A couple years ago, he gave tremendous effort, really forced his way into the rotation.

If Riddick is healthy and playing the way he was two years ago, you have two proven starters, a couple really highly intriguing developmental contributors, which creates a bit of a four-player rotation. ” In the season that McElroy is referring to, Riddick was just a true freshman, and yet he wasted no time in making his presence known on the Plains.

He started nine of 12 games the Tigers played that season, recording an impressive 27 tackles, 17 solo tackles, three sacks and even deflected a pass in a crucial matchup against Texas A&M, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors for his efforts. However, in his sophomore season, Riddick dealt with a shoulder injury that lingered throughout the year and ultimately kept him off the field for the Iron Bowl, as he underwent major surgery for it.

Despite having to battle through injury, though, Riddick still managed to put up eight solo tackles and a sack throughout the season. Riddick was a four-star prospect out of high school in Clanton, Ala. , right in Auburn’s backyard, and he was rated asthat also included Cam Coleman, Walker White and Amaris Williams, none of whom are still with the Tigers, which stands as a testament to Riddick’s commitment to the Plains.

Riddick, now nearly seven months removed from his shoulder injury, is expected to be a top contributor to the Tigers’ defense in 2026, provided he is able to get back to the form that made him an All-SEC Freshman in 2024. If he is able to do that, he and Xavier Atkins may be the deadliest one-two punch in the SEC.Brooks is an Atlanta-born sports journalism major.

His work has been featured on Eagle Eye TV, Fly War Eagle, Sporting News, Bleacher Report, MSN, among others. Additionally, Brooks anchors Eagle Eye TV’s “Sports Night in Auburn,” a live broadcast shared on Channel Six and YouTube Live.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Turning Heads Before the SeasonThe Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026 college football season, as they are returning plenty of starters on both sides of the football. Among all of the ta

Read more »

49ers mourn the sudden death of former All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith at 36Aldon Smith, the troubled but talented pass rusher whose promising career was derailed by legal problems, has died at age 36.

Read more »

Bears Showing Interest in Standout UFL Defender as Injuries Mount at LinebackerThe Chicago Bears are taking a look at a standout UFL linebacker as the team deals with some injuries at the position.

Read more »

USC Trojans Land Linebacker Recruit With Family TiesThe USC Trojans proved they weren't ready to put a close on landing 2027 recruits. Four-star safety Gavin Williams of Damien High in La Verne, California repre

Read more »