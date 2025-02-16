Auburn's Johni Broome Shines Despite Injury, Leads Tigers Past Alabama

Auburn's Johni Broome, playing through an ankle injury, put on a show against Alabama, leading the Tigers to a victory with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Despite facing Alabama's defensive adjustments, Broome remained a scoring threat, draining 3-pointers and fadeaways. Coach Bruce Pearl recognized Alabama's strategy of guarding Broome one-on-one and capitalized on it by consistently feeding him the ball. Broome's performance was all the more impressive considering he was battling fatigue and playing with a limited mobility.

Pearl praised Broome's determination, highlighting his ability to push through the pain and deliver a crucial win for the Tigers. Broome's dominant display extended his streak of scoring 15 or more points in six consecutive games, further solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.





