Auburn’s College of Education surveys hundreds of U.S. teachers about screen time

A new national study led by Auburn University’s College of Education is fueling a growing conversation in schools: how much classroom screen time is too much.

) - A new national study led by Auburn University’s College of Education is fueling a growing conversation in schools: how much classroom screen time is too much.

The study surveyed 600 teachers across the country about student screen time and classroom technology. Researchers stress the intent is not to abandon technology or remove computers from classrooms, but to reassess where digital tools add value.

“I think the questions schools should be asking is ‘Where is technology adding value and where is it crowding out better practices? ’” said Dr. David Marshall, Associate Professor, Auburn University College of Education According to Auburn’s College of Education, working in partnership with Christopher Newport University, the survey results show broad concern among teachers:1 in 6 teachers say they would prefer returning to a more traditional pencil-and-paper model.

Marshall said many teachers expressed concerns about student focus and attention when mentioning the desire to return to pencil-and-paper.

“They were worried about students struggling to focus. So, attention spans, being reduced as a result of screentime. They were worried about an over-reliance on technology that they were starting to see, and I think especially in the age of AI that isn’t a concern that isn’t going to go away anytime soon,” said Marshall. Marshall said solutions may be simpler than sweeping policy changes—starting with a basic question about the purpose of each assignment.

“I think a lot of it could be as simple as just asking, ‘Does this specific assignment need to be digital or could it be completed in a different format,’” said Marshall. After conducting a survey like this, Marshall said the next step could be to highlight the positives and identify classrooms where the “screen time model” is working well.

He called it a balancing act: finding the teachers and schools that are succeeding with technology in the classroom, then learning from the practices that are producing strong outcomes. Marshall said one of the most striking takeaways was how strongly teachers responded, especially their appreciation for being asked for input, calling it “gratifying and depressing.

” “Teachers will actually write us back and say, ‘Thank you so much for doing this… thank you so much for asking us our opinions, thank you so much for our voice. ’ And I say it’s gratifying because that tells us that we’re probably over the target, and it’s maybe a little depressing because I wish more people would ask them that," said Marshall. Flesh-eating parasite confirmed in US after decades, Alabama officials monitoring





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