Auburn Tigers enter the AP top 25 for the first time since 2019 after defeating Alabama 30-23, shifting college football playoff dynamics ahead of Selection Day.

Auburn University secured a decisive 30-23 victory over the University of Alabama on Saturday night, earning the Auburn Tigers the No. 25 spot in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. This ranking marks the first time the program has appeared in the final regular-season rankings since 2019, when they finished at No. 11. The win against their historic rival not only returns the Tigers to national prominence but also significantly disrupts the standings for the Crimson Tide.

AP Poll Shifts After Upset Victory

The immediate result of the Iron Bowl upset was a dramatic seven-place drop for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who fell to No. 13 in the rankings. This shift has placed Alabama's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff into a state of deep uncertainty. Meanwhile, the top of the poll remained largely static, with the top five teams holding their positions after securing victories over the weekend. These teams include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Miami, and No. 5 Texas.

Also read How to Watch Auburn Football's Iron Bowl Game vs. No. 6 Alabama, TV, Betting

Other Key Teams in the Standings

Beyond the top five, several other programs solidified their standing in the competitive poll. Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, BYU, and Indiana rounded out the top 10 positions. The Auburn Tigers' climb to No. 25 highlights the volatility of the current season and the high stakes of conference play. Their return to the rankings ends a long absence from the poll, a gap that had persisted since the 2019 season when they were ranked No. 11. This achievement underscores the importance of the recent win in the broader context of the college football landscape.

SEC Championship Game Significance

The upcoming 2026 SEC Football Championship Game features a matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 5 Texas on Saturday, December 5. This contest will serve as the 35th and final edition of the conference title game. The change in format is significant because the College Football Playoff is set to expand to include 24 teams starting in 2027. This upcoming game will determine the SEC champion and is a crucial factor in determining playoff eligibility for the participating teams.

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Selection Day Determines Playoff Fate

The official college football playoff bracket will be released on Selection Day, which takes place on Sunday, December 6, from noon to 3 p.m. This specific window is critical for the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, as their post-season fates will be revealed during this announcement. For Alabama, the bracket will determine whether they can still make the expanded 24-team playoff field. For Auburn, the announcement will dictate their specific Bowl Game matchup. The timing of these events places immediate pressure on the committee to finalize the seeding and pairing of all participating teams.

Impact on Post-Season Strategies

The results of this weekend's games have far-reaching implications for how teams approach the final stretch of the season. The Auburn Tigers, now ranked, will enter their remaining games with a heightened sense of confidence and national attention. Conversely, the Alabama Crimson Tide faces a challenging path to secure a playoff spot after their drop to No. 13. The uncertainty surrounding their position means that every remaining game carries increased weight. Fans and analysts alike are closely watching how the committee responds to these late-season shifts in the rankings.