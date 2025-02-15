Auburn Reigns Supreme in Preliminary NCAA Tournament Rankings

Auburn secures the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament's preliminary rankings, showcasing the SEC's dominance with five of the top six seeds. The SEC's strong showing reflects a remarkable year for the league.

Auburn claimed the top overall seeding in the preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings unveiled Saturday, marking a dominant presence for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in the selection process. The SEC secured five of the top six seeds, showcasing its strength in men's college basketball this season. Auburn, having held the No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks, is projected to be the top seed in the South Region bracket, potentially leading to a close-to-home regional in Atlanta.

Joining Auburn as No. 1 seeds were Alabama, Duke, and Florida, giving the SEC three top seeds in the rankings. Tennessee and Texas A&M rounded out the top six seeds as 2-seeds. The SEC's dominance extended further with Kentucky securing the No. 10 overall ranking and a 3-seed in a projected regional. This impressive showing reflects a remarkable year for the league, often celebrated for its football prowess but now making a significant mark on the basketball court.Purdue and Houston followed as the next 2-seeds, while Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Arizona joined Kentucky as 3-seeds. Texas Tech, Michigan, preseason AP No. 1 Kansas, and St. John's completed the top 16 as 4-seeds. Saturday's reveal provides a glimpse into the current landscape of college basketball with a month remaining until Selection Sunday. Historically, teams positioned above the cutline for a top-four regional seed tend to maintain their ranking, although minor fluctuations are possible. Since the inaugural seed-reveal show in 2017, 94 out of 112 teams (83.9%) have retained their top-16 seed status, excluding the 2020 tournament which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Every year, at least 11 teams from the preliminary reveal have ultimately secured a top-16 seed, including 14 out of 16 last year and 15 out of 16 in 2017, 2022, and 2023. Looking at the top seed positions, 22 out of 28 teams initially ranked as 1-seeds have remained in that spot by Selection Sunday. This includes at least three out of four every year and all four in 2023. Notably, only one team ranked as high as a 2-seed failed to remain within the top 16 (Villanova in 2021). Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 16th, with the First Four games commencing two days later. The first round of the tournament follows on March 20th. The regionals will be held in Atlanta, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Newark, New Jersey, from March 27th to 30th. The Final Four will take place in San Antonio, with the semifinals set for April 5th and the championship game two days later at the Alamodome





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Auburn Tigers NCAA Tournament Southeastern Conference College Basketball Rankings Selection Sunday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Auburn AD John Cohen said about potential NCAA Tournament expansionWith talks of NCAA Tournament expansion growing more prominent, Cohen talked about what it could mean for Auburn and the SEC

Read more »

Auburn Men's Basketball Projected as No. 1 Seed in NCAA TournamentAuburn men's basketball is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to experts. This placement reflects Auburn's dominance in national rankings, including the AP poll, NCAA NET rankings, and KenPom efficiency ratings. The team faces a crucial matchup against Alabama on Saturday, a game between the top two ranked teams nationally.

Read more »

Auburn Women's Basketball Falls to Texas in SEC PlayAuburn women's basketball suffered a 74-57 loss to Texas in Southeastern Conference play. Despite the loss, Auburn standout forward Honesty Scott-McQueen showcased her talent with 18 points. The game featured a reunion between Auburn coach Johnnie Harris and her former boss, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer. Both Harris and Auburn player Aicha Gaston expressed the significance of facing former teammates and coaches while emphasizing the competitive nature of the game. Auburn seeks its first SEC win against Missouri in its next matchup.

Read more »

Auburn basketball to compete in popular early season tournament for next three seasonsAuburn is the latest team to join a new in-season tournament

Read more »

WATCH: Enterprise takes on Auburn in Central Regional girls Basketball TournamentClick here to view this video from dothaneagle.com.

Read more »

Auburn-Alabama basketball free livestream: How to watch SEC game, TV, scheduleThe Auburn Tigers play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC basketball game today. Fans can watch this game for free online.

Read more »