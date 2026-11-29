The Auburn Tigers’ 2026 season may have been one of the more improbable ones in the history of the program, but after their upset win against Alabama in the Iro

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler celebrates his strip sack as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 30-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect2026 season may have been one of the more improbable ones in the history of the program, but after theirAlabama fell to No. 13, which, if held in the College Football Playoff poll, would effectively knock the Tide out of Playoff contention, a sweet sight for the Auburn faithful.

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This is a monumental accomplishment for Alex Golesh in his first year on the Plains, who will add the ranking to his ever-growing list of Auburn accolades, including beating both Georgia and Alabama, both ranked within the top six, on the road in one season. His team is the first to beat both the Tide and the Dawgs on the road since 1969, as well as the first unranked team to take down two AP top-10 teams on the road since 1984.