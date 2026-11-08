Auburn rallies past Arkansas with late touchdown, field goal to win 26-23

Auburn overcame a fourth=quarter deficit to defeat Arkansas 26-23 on Saturday, using a late touchdown and a go-ahead field goal by Alex McPherson to secure the victory.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Auburn overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Arkansas 26-23 on Saturday, using a late touchdown and a go-ahead field goal by Alex McPherson to secure the victory.

The Tigers trailed 10-3 at halftime after struggling to generate consistent offense in the first half. Auburn’s only points came on a 33-yard field goal by McPherson with 3 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Arkansas opened the scoring with a 10-point first half, while Auburn’s defense kept the Razorbacks from extending their lead further. Auburn defensive back AnQuon Fegans intercepted a pass from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson late in the second quarter, giving the Tigers possession.

Also read One Key Aspect That Needs To Go Right for Auburn Football to Beat Arkansas

Arkansas threatened to add to its lead early in the third quarter, driving to the Auburn 33-yard line before missing a 51-yard field goal. Auburn capitalized on the missed opportunity, putting together a 67-yard drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Byrum Brown to Chas Nimrod with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter. McPherson missed the extra point, leaving the Tigers trailing 10-9.

Arkansas responded with a 37-yard field goal by Max Gilbert after a 46-yard run by Cam Settles helped move the Razorbacks into scoring position. Arkansas took a 13-9 lead into the fourth quarter. Brown put Auburn ahead for the first time with a 5-yard touchdown run with 12:50 remaining in the game. McPherson converted the extra point to give the Tigers a 16-13 advantage.

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Arkansas responded with a lengthy drive, moving 44 yards in eight plays before Gilbert connected on a 46-yard field goal to tie the game at 16. After the teams traded possessions, Auburn found the end zone again. Brown broke loose for a 39-yard run to move the Tigers into Arkansas territory before connecting with Keshaun Singleton for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining. McPherson’s extra point gave Auburn a 23-16 lead.

Arkansas answered with a touchdown drive of its own, covering 75 yards in five plays to tie the game at 23. Auburn had the final possession and put together a 49-yard drive in 10 plays. Brown helped move the Tigers into field-goal range with a 21-yard completion to Singleton before McPherson connected on a 43-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining to give Auburn a 26-23 lead.

Arkansas attempted to respond, but the Tigers’ defense ended the game with a fumble recovery by Eric Winters at the Razorbacks’ 10-yard line with 2 seconds remaining. Auburn held on for the 26-23 victory after overcoming a 10-point deficit and scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. The win improves Auburn’s overall record 5-4. The Tiger will host Mississippi State next Saturday at noon.

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