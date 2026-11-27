Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown remains questionable for the 91st Iron Bowl against Alabama following an updated SEC availability report. Despite stating his body felt phenomenal, his status remains uncertain as head coach Alex Golesh provided no injury details. Brown leads the Tigers in rushing yards and has significantly improved his passing in recent weeks.

are set for the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl this Saturday, and they just received an injury update on the status of one of their best players.

Quarterback Byrum Brown remains listed as questionable ahead of Auburn's matchup against Alabama, according to the updated SEC availability report released on Thursday night. Brown was initially listed as “questionable” in the initial SEC availability report on Wednesday, which left many confused after he told media members on Tuesday that his body felt “phenomenal.

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” After all, Brown should be extremely rested after playing about three quarters in Auburn’s blowout win over Mississippi State a few weeks ago and just two snaps last weekend against Samford. There have been assumptions from fans that Brown’s uncertain status could stem from an illness, such as the flu, while others speculate a possible injury in practice on Wednesday.