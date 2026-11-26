Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown is listed as questionable for the upcoming Iron Bowl matchup against Alabama, raising concerns about the team's offensive capabilities given his leading role in both rushing and passing statistics this season.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectmay be down one of their most important pieces on offense, as on Wednesday, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown was listed as questionable for the Tigers’ upcoming Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama.

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A ‘questionable’ designation in college football officially means that the player has about a 50/50 shot to play in their upcoming matchup, as opposed to probable or doubtful, in which the player is more or less likely to participate. If Brown is, indeed, out for the Iron Bowl, it will be a significant blow to the Tigers’ offense, which has operated with the senior as the starter for every game this season, though he did take a backseat for Tristian Ti’a against Samford after playing the Tigers’ first two offensive plays of the game, which could have had something to do with this designation.