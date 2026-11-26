Less than one year removed from Tampa, Alex Golesh could face his former team this postseason.

The Auburn Tigers are predicted to face several interesting teams in a bowl game ahead of their clash with Alabama in the Iron Bowl this Saturday.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare 7-4 entering the final week of the season, and they seek their first Iron Bowl win since 2019 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn is bowl-eligible for the first time in three years, but Alex Golesh and company know that achieving a bowl appearance isn’t the standard on the Plains — especially with the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next season.

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However, it certainly takes stepping stones to rebuild a program after five consecutive seven-loss seasons, and that’s exactly what Golesh is doing. As the Tigers ride a three-game winning streak into Tuscaloosa, Ala. , let’s take a look at Auburn’s updated bowl projections from various outlets following its blowout wins over Mississippi State and Samford.