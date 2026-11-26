Auburn Projected to Face Familiar Team in Epic Bowl Matchup Ahead of Alabama
Less than one year removed from Tampa, Alex Golesh could face his former team this postseason.
The Auburn Tigers are predicted to face several interesting teams in a bowl game ahead of their clash with Alabama in the Iron Bowl this Saturday.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare 7-4 entering the final week of the season, and they seek their first Iron Bowl win since 2019 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn is bowl-eligible for the first time in three years, but Alex Golesh and company know that achieving a bowl appearance isn’t the standard on the Plains — especially with the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next season.
However, it certainly takes stepping stones to rebuild a program after five consecutive seven-loss seasons, and that’s exactly what Golesh is doing. As the Tigers ride a three-game winning streak into Tuscaloosa, Ala. , let’s take a look at Auburn’s updated bowl projections from various outlets following its blowout wins over Mississippi State and Samford.
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