Auburn Police Officer Incident: Charges Dismissed Amid Use-of-Force Investigation

Auburn police dismissed charges against a man hit by an officer during a struggle, as the city investigates the incident involving Officer Bryant and claims of excessive force.

On October 28, an Auburn police officer responded to a reported incident on Auburn Way North involving a man who was allegedly running in and out of traffic and attempting to enter moving vehicles. The confrontation escalated when the man allegedly refused to comply with officer commands, leading to a physical struggle that involved multiple officers and resulted in significant injuries to the suspect.

Incident Timeline and Body Camera Footage

According to the Auburn Police Department, the situation began when the suspect ignored commands, prompting one officer to deploy a Taser. The department stated that a struggle ensued when the officer attempted to handcuff the individual, ultimately requiring four officers to subdue him.

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Video evidence captured during the incident appears to show an officer positioned on top of the man while attempting to handcuff him and repeatedly striking him in the head and face. The Auburn Police Department issued a statement on October 30 confirming that body-worn camera, dash camera, and traffic camera footage had been released to the public to maintain transparency while the investigation remained ongoing.

Prosecutor Dismisses Pending Charges Without Prejudice

On November 5, the City of Auburn Prosecutor's Office dismissed the charges pending against the man without prejudice. The suspect had previously been charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

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The Auburn Police Department explained that this procedural move allows the prosecutor to refile charges tailored to the specific facts and circumstances that emerge as the investigation into the use of force continues. This decision halts the criminal proceedings against the suspect while the department gathers additional evidence and witnesses.

Legal Representation Criticizes Officer Conduct

Evan Oshan, managing partner of Oshan & Associates, publicly criticized the actions of the officer involved, identified as Officer Bryant. Oshan stated that his client had suffered a concussion and that the injuries were more severe than initially reported, asserting that the use of force was excessive.

Oshan argued that the city's own camera recordings clearly depicted the officer on top of the man and continuing to punch him in the head regardless of his compliance status. He called for Officer Bryant to resign, stating that such conduct is incompatible with wearing a badge and represents a failure of professional standards within the department.

Ongoing Investigation and Department Statements

The Auburn Police Department emphasized that it treats all officer-involved incidents with utmost urgency and is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. The department has maintained that it is ensuring fair treatment for everyone involved while working to be as transparent as possible regarding the available evidence.

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As the investigation proceeds, the department has indicated that it will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available and appropriate to release. The dismissal of the original charges does not conclude the inquiry into the officer's actions, which remain under active review by internal affairs and external prosecutors.