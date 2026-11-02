Auburn Police Officer Faces Investigation After Punching Suspect During Arrest

An Auburn police officer is under criminal investigation after body camera footage shows him punching a suspect multiple times. The incident involves Ronald Keith Matthews, who was arrested shortly after being released from prison.

Auburn police are facing intense scrutiny and an independent criminal investigation after body camera footage captured an officer repeatedly punching a shirtless man during an arrest on Auburn Way. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and has drawn sharp criticism from witnesses who observed the suspect running through traffic before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Witness Describes Mental Health Crisis Before Arrest

Teresa, a witness who stopped her vehicle to avoid hitting the man, stated that she initially believed he was experiencing a mental health crisis rather than posing an immediate violent threat. She described seeing the man running in and out of traffic on Auburn Way, specifically moving between the middle turn lane and the northbound lane. Teresa recalled that the man approached her car, placed his hands on the hood, and attempted to open the locked driver's side door while she remained inside. She noted that he appeared to be in a mental moment and expressed concern for his well-being without fear for her own safety. After stepping onto the sidewalk, the man walked around her vehicle, but she did not see further aggressive actions before driving away slowly while watching him in her rearview mirror.

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Body Camera Footage Reveals Repeated Strikes On Suspect

The video evidence appears to show the officer straddling the man in the roadway while attempting to handcuff him, followed by a sequence of approximately twenty punches directed at the man's head and face. Teresa questioned the necessity of the force used after the suspect was already subdued on the ground. She asked why the officer continued striking the man when he was no longer actively resisting or attempting to flee. Teresa emphasized that the level of violence displayed was inconsistent with the compassion she would expect if her own child were experiencing a mental health crisis. The footage suggests the officer was waiting to subdue the man further by knocking him unconscious through repeated blows.

Police Report Physical Struggle And Taser Deployment

Auburn police officials stated that the man was running in and out of traffic and attempting to enter passing vehicles when officers first responded to the call. According to the department, the man refused to comply with the first officer's commands, which prompted the officer to deploy a Taser. This action led to a physical struggle between the two parties. Police reported that the man did not sustain any serious injuries during the encounter. The officer involved was also taken to a hospital for evaluation following the incident. The 33-year-old suspect was investigated for several offenses, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, attempted third-degree assault, and possession of a controlled substance. These were potential offenses under investigation rather than formal charges filed by prosecutors at the time of the report.

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Suspect Had Recent Prison Release And Felony History

Ronald Keith Matthews, identified as the suspect in the incident, had been released from a Washington state prison just eleven days prior to the arrest. He had previously served time for assaulting a police officer. Matthews, aged forty-three, possessed a history of felony convictions that included assault, weapons violations, and drug possession. Former King County Sheriff John Urquhart reviewed the body cam video and commented on the Gee and Ursula Show regarding the dangers of such calls. Urquhart noted that the officer arrived alone and engaged in a struggle where the suspect allegedly took the officer down, removed a gun from the holster, and shot the officer eleven times. Urquhart highlighted the extreme risk present in situations involving individuals acting erratically in public spaces.

Independent Criminal Probe Launches Amid Department Review

The City of Auburn is currently investigating whether the officer's actions complied with department policy. Simultaneously, the Renton Police Department has launched an independent criminal investigation into the use of force by the Auburn officer. This case arises against a backdrop of previous high-profile use-of-force incidents involving Auburn police. In 2017, Officer Nelson shot and killed Isaiah Obet after a police dog bit Obet. The city later agreed to pay Obet's family $1.25 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit related to that death. The City of Auburn's Police Advisory Committee has not investigated this current incident, as it was placed on hiatus for the foreseeable future following their review of the Nelson murder case. Teresa argued that the charges brought against the suspect focused on conduct occurring after police arrival, ignoring the behavior witnessed beforehand.