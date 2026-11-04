Auburn Police Arrest Two Suspects in October 30 Shooting

Auburn Police arrested an adult male and a juvenile following a shooting on C Street SE. The incident involved threats and gunfire against two women.

Auburn Police Department officers made two arrests following a violent shooting incident that occurred shortly after midnight on Oct. 30. The suspects, identified as an adult male and a juvenile, were taken into custody after responding to reports of gunfire in the 1800 block of C Street SE. The event began when two women reported being in a vehicle with the individuals before an altercation erupted.

Details of the Shooting Incident

According to Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley, the situation escalated rapidly once the group exited the vehicle. One of the males threatened the women and pointed a firearm at them before beginning to shoot. The second male also reportedly fired a weapon at the victims during the exchange.

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The two women managed to escape the immediate danger by running from the gunfire. They took cover behind a parked vehicle to protect themselves while the shots continued. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered multiple shell casings scattered along the street, which led toward 17th Street SE.

Suspect Vehicle Location and Arrests

Surveillance footage from the area provided critical evidence for the investigation. The video showed the women taking cover as gunshots could be heard clearly. Additional video captured the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, with muzzle flashes visible from both the driver and passenger sides.

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Washington State Patrol assisted Auburn officers in locating the vehicle in the 1500 block of West Valley Highway. Upon arrival, Auburn officers detained the two occupants inside the car. The adult male was booked into King County Jail, while the juvenile was booked into King County Juvenile Detention.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

Kolby Crossley stated that authorities have not yet determined the specific motive behind the shooting. It remains unclear what led to the two men involved in shooting at the girls. The investigation is ongoing as police gather additional evidence and interview witnesses.

No injuries were reported among the victims or the suspects during the arrest. The case continues to be processed through the local judicial system. Further updates regarding charges or court dates will be released by the Auburn Police Department as available.