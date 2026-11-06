Auburn Pharmacy Graduate and Service Dog Johnson Earn Dual Honors

Army veteran Liyah Stewart and her service dog Johnson receive graduation awards from Auburn University's Harrison College of Pharmacy, highlighting the power of support animals for mental health recovery.

Army veteran Liyah Stewart and her service dog Johnson received dual honors upon graduating from Auburn University's Harrison College of Pharmacy this past May. The graduation ceremony, held in Auburn, Alabama, recognized not only Stewart's academic achievements but also the critical role Johnson, a Labrador mix, plays in her daily life and recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dual Graduation Recognition for Veteran and Dog

Leigh Ann Ross, the dean of the pharmacy school, facilitated a special moment during the commencement proceedings by placing a custom commemorative patch on Johnson. The patch features an Auburn insignia with a paw print in the center, mirroring the patches worn by human graduates. This gesture symbolized the shared journey of the veteran and her canine companion, acknowledging that Johnson is an integral part of the graduation story.

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Stewart described the emotional weight of the moment, noting that the recognition of her service dog validated the immense support Johnson provides. The patch serves as a visible testament to the bond between the graduate and her animal, marking Johnson as a fellow graduate in the eyes of the institution and the community attending the ceremony.

Service Dog Support for PTSD Recovery

Stewart's path to graduation was paved with significant personal challenges, including a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder following a sexual assault during her military service. She explained that the isolation and feeling of being misunderstood led her to withdraw from society until a therapist recommended the use of a service dog as a therapeutic intervention.

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The introduction of Johnson into Stewart's life marked a turning point in her recovery process. Stewart stated that the presence of her dog allowed her to regain a sense of security and comfort, enabling her to engage with the world again. She emphasized that knowing Johnson has her back allows her to travel and visit places she previously avoided due to anxiety and trauma triggers.

The therapeutic benefits extend beyond mere companionship. Stewart highlighted that Johnson provides a constant sense of safety, which has been instrumental in her ability to navigate social situations and daily responsibilities. This newfound confidence has been a key factor in her successful completion of her pharmacy degree, demonstrating the practical impact of service animals on academic and professional goals.

K9s for Warriors Connection and Future Outlook

Liyah Stewart was matched with Johnson through K9s for Warriors, an organization dedicated to pairing service dogs with veterans suffering from mental health struggles. The organization utilizes many rescue dogs to fulfill these placements and has successfully paired more than 1,350 veterans with service dogs across all fifty states. This widespread network ensures that veterans nationwide have access to this vital support resource.

Stewart uses her platform to encourage other service members to overcome the stigma surrounding mental health discussions in military culture. She urged fellow veterans to speak up about their struggles, asserting that there is greater strength in open communication than in silence. Her message is one of solidarity, reminding veterans that they are not alone in their experiences and that seeking help is a sign of resilience.

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The graduation of Liyah Stewart and Johnson serves as a powerful example of the intersection between academic achievement and mental health recovery. Their story highlights the importance of specialized support systems, such as service dogs, in helping veterans reintegrate into civilian life and pursue their professional ambitions. The dual recognition at Auburn University stands as a permanent record of this collaborative triumph.