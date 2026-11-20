Alabama residents oppose the Auburn Islamic Center's plan to build a new mosque on Mill Creek Road, citing zoning concerns and ideological conflicts. Explore the details of the council meeting and stakeholder views.

Residents of Auburn gathered at the city council meeting this week to voice strong opposition to the proposed expansion of the Auburn Islamic Center. The central point of contention involves the North American Islamic Trust's plan to construct a new mosque on a five-acre parcel of land located at 3305 Mill Creek Road. This rural zoning district property has been owned by the trust for twelve years, with development plans recently submitted for approval.

Zoning Rules Allow Bypassing Review

A key factor in the controversy is that current Auburn zoning ordinances classify mosques as churches. Under these regulations, churches possess the right to develop within a rural zoning district without requiring approval from the planning commission or the city council. This legal standing has allowed the Auburn Islamic Center to proceed with its construction plans for the new site, despite the lack of a formal public hearing or council vote on the specific project details.

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Current Facility Established in 1990

Opponents note that the Auburn Islamic Center has already operated a facility on Armstrong Center for thirty-six years since its establishment in 1990. Critics argue that the new development is unnecessary and prefer that the existing location remain the sole center for the congregation. The presence of a long-standing, functioning facility is cited by some residents as evidence that the expansion is driven by factors other than community need.

Ideological and Security Concerns Raised

Several speakers framed their opposition not as religious intolerance, but as a defense against an ideology they believe seeks to undermine local values. One individual stated that the issue is fundamentally about an ideology that wants to wipe residents off of the Earth. Another speaker linked the North American Islamic Trust to the Muslim Brotherhood and mentioned a joint bank account with the Holy Land Foundation, alleging that $12 million was paid to Hamas during a past investigation.

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Historical and Legal Context of North American Islamic Trust

While some speakers cited criminal associations, others provided legal context regarding the North American Islamic Trust. It is noted that the trust was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in a previous case but was never charged with a crime by any grand jury and was never convicted. Despite this legal distinction, opponents continue to express fear that foreign powers are using organizations to exert control over local assets and entities.

Broader Political Implications and National Debate

The local dispute coincides with a national conversation involving incoming Michigan senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, who is set to become the first Muslim in the Senate. His plan to take his oath on the Quran has prompted historical references from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis referenced a letter from Thomas Jefferson and John Adams to John Jay in 1786, detailing how Barbary pirates justified war based on Quranic laws against non-believers.

Conflict Between Local Rights and Federal Trends

The Auburn meeting highlights the tension between local zoning rights and broader national political narratives. While some residents cite fears of sharia law and quote Quranic passages regarding non-believers, others emphasize that their country was built on Judeo-Christian values. The juxtaposition of a local zoning dispute with high-profile political events underscores the complex intersection of community planning and national identity politics.