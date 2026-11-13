Auburn inks 6-foot-9 forward Davis Cochran

Auburn Men's Basketball signs 6-foot-9 nine forward, Davis Cochran, out of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Head Coach Steven Pearl has announced the signing of four-star power forward Davis Cochran to join the Auburn men’s basketball program for the 2027-28 season.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Cochran will join Auburn from Brentwood, Tennessee and Brentwood High School. According to On3, Cochran is ranked the nation’s 104th overall recruit, the No. 15 power forward in his class and the second ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

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“Davis is a life-long Auburn fan. This place means the world to him and his family, and we are so excited to add him to our program,” Pearl said.

“He’s an extremely versatile forward that can affect the game in many positive ways. When the ball in his hands he has the ability to score in the low post, shoot the three, or make decisions to create for himself or others on the perimeter. When it’s not in his hands, he can really change the game as a rebounder and leaves it all out on the floor every possession.

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“He’s grown up witnessing the history our program has made and we are very excited for him come to Auburn to make his own. ” Cochran begins his senior season at Brentwood after leading his team to a 30-4 overall record in 2025-26. Cochran chose Auburn over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Clemson, while also holding offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Washington, Northwestern and Boston College, amongst others.

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