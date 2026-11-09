Auburn HC Alex Golesh Reacts to New 24-Team College Football Playoff in 2027

The state of college football is rapidly changing, and on Monday, the next evolution of college football will arrive in 2027 with an expanded 24-team College Fo

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh looks on during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The state of college football is rapidly changing, and on Monday, the next evolution of college football will arrive in 2027 with an, who are looking to get back there with head coach Alex Golesh at the helm. However, he believes there’s plenty more to go before the program should be thinking about the postseason in upcoming seasons.

Also read College Football Playoff approves expansion to 24 teams starting in 2027

On Monday, he was asked about the expanded playoff by the media, which will also eliminate the conference championships. This means that Auburn’s last game for the rest of the year will be the Iron Bowl matchup, which is annually played every year, against Alabama.

“I don’t know if I’ve got any. I think the assumption has been for quite a while that it was going to go to 24 teams,” he said.

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“So, I guess, great. I don’t really have a super opinion. ”at home this past weekend, the team is only a win away from being bowl eligible. That’s the only thing that Golesh has been focused on since Saturday: the next game.

Even with the groundbreaking news to begin the week, the Auburn head coach has been watching film on the next game, a trip to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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“I was literally mid-clip on Mississippi State and came in here,” he said. “So, it’s got to be great. I don’t know if it wasn’t. I don’t know anybody would care what I think on that anyways.

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” As for the SEC Championship, that hasn’t affected Auburn since the 2017 season, when the Tigers lost to Georgia in the conference championship to miss the College Football Playoff. However, Auburn hasn’t been to the postseason since the BCS national championship game in the 2013 season. Since the rise of NIL, Auburn has fallen out of the mix with the likes of Georgia, Alabama and Texas running the show as of late.

When Golesh helps bring the Tigers back to that caliber of a team, then it will be a topic of interest.

“The SEC title game not existing, probably cross that bridge when we get there, too,” he said. “So, I just haven’t thought about it. ” However, if it were this year that the 24-team bracket was a thing, Auburn would still be in contention for it if the Tigers ran the table for the rest of November.

Even in a loaded conference, if Golesh’s group can pick off ranked opponents, it could hang around and be a name called when December comes around in years to come. Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.