Auburn Football Season Preview: Road Tests and Rematches

A comprehensive preview of the Auburn Tigers' 2025 college football season, analyzing their upcoming schedule, key matchups, and potential for success.

We are less than a week away from Auburn kicking off their 2025 college football season against Baylor. This matchup is a crucial test, as Auburn faces a challenging road game against a strong opponent.Vegas seemingly favors Auburn slightly, seeing them as the slight favorite. This season opener offers a chance to assess this Auburn team, particularly their performance in close games, which was a struggle last year.

The atmosphere will be electric at Waco, as Baylor fans relish the opportunity to see an SEC opponent in their stadium. Considering the historical context and Auburn's slight edge, I predict an Auburn victory.The Tigers will then face Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. While the Gamecocks have enjoyed three consecutive winning seasons, they are unlikely to prevail against Auburn on their home field. Following that, Auburn embarks on a series of games against teams that inflicted painful losses on them in 2024, starting with a rematch against Oklahoma.The Sooners, like Auburn, find themselves at a crossroads, with Coach Brent Venables facing pressure to deliver. Oklahoma's performance last year was hindered by injuries, but they are expected to make a significant rebound. A win against Michigan in their home opener would create a formidable home-field advantage for the Sooners. A rematch with Auburn in Norman will likely be another close contest, with the home team likely securing the victory.Moving into October, Auburn faces a back-to-back road game against Texas A&M, followed immediately by their annual clash against Georgia in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Aggies will seek revenge for their overtime loss last November, making this a tough matchup for Auburn, especially considering the logistical challenge of traveling west for two consecutive Saturdays.After Georgia, Auburn is scheduled to play four consecutive games against teams ranked below them in the SEC media preseason poll. This presents an opportunity for them to solidify their position in the conference. Following those games, Auburn will face Missouri, a team they had a difficult time defeating last year, and Arkansas, a team with a dynamic quarterback and a potent passing offense.The Tigers then conclude their regular season with matchups against Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Kentucky struggled last year after a period of consistent success, but they will still pose a challenge. Vanderbilt, led by returning quarterback Diego Pavia, has historically served as a tough opponent for Auburn. However, based on their overall talent and potential for improvement, I anticipate Auburn securing victories in their remaining games.





