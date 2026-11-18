Auburn men's basketball lost 76-70 to West Virginia in the first round of the Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas. Despite a strong second-half rally led by George Kimble III, Auburn's 17 turnovers and poor three-point shooting proved costly. Head coach Steven Pearl remained optimistic about the team's potential for future comebacks despite the early exit.

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Auburn guard George Kimble III drives the ball while defended by West Virginia guard Miles Sadler in the second half at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcouldn’t hit the ground running late in Las Vegas in the Players Era 8 tournament, falling in the first round to West Virginia, 76-70, on Tuesday. Head coach Steven Pearl saw his team struggle against a pesky Mountaineer defense, forcing a season-high 17 turnovers in the win and falling into a rut in the middle 20 minutes to get into too deep a hole.

Also read How to Watch Auburn Basketball's Players Era 8 Tournament, TV, Schedule

Auburn struggled to stop the backcourt duo of Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack, who combined for 36 points in the win. However, Pearl will leave the game with optimism that his team can complete comebacks in the future. Auburn trailed by as much as 18 points with 13 minutes remaining, but the next nine minutes saw the Tigers go on a 20-6 run to cut the lead to one point at the 4:19 mark in the second half.

Then, the team saw turnovers and missed shots while struggling to slow down West Virginia down the stretch, which led to the loss. , who had a quiet first half before erupting for a 14-point outing in the second frame. Auburn’s point guard finished with 20 points and three assists, hitting clinical shots during that comeback stretch to give the Tigers the momentum back in Sin City.

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Auburn couldn’t shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, though, shooting the three at a 21.7% clip. The Tigers struggled to rebound the ball, despite their size, losing the margin 35-29. It didn’t help that forward Owen Freeman was in foul trouble all game, while Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye only recorded one rebound and had a plus/minus of -13.

Meanwhile, Narcisse Ngoy was the strongest candidate down low with seven boards and three blocks. He only converted one of his four free throw attempts, though, emphasizing Auburn’s 59.1% clip from the free throw line. West Virginia made it difficult to move the ball for the Tigers, as well as bringing plenty of pressure to Pettiford on ball screens.

While there were eventual solutions, Pearl hopes to iron out those kinks in the final two games of the tournament before heading back to the normal non-conference slate.tomorrow afternoon against the UNLV Rebels on the consolation side of the Players Era 8 bracket. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. central time from the Michelob Ultra Arena. GRIFFIN BARFIELD Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University.

He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.