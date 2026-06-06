Auburn falls to Ole Miss in Game 1 of Super Regionals

No. 4 Auburn (42-21) opened Super Regional play Friday night in front of the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history, but the Tigers dropped Game 1 to Ole Miss (40-21), 6-4.

) - No. 4 Auburn opened Super Regional play Friday night in front of the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history, but the Tigers dropped Game 1 to Ole Miss , 6-4.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson said the Tigers had a chance to win “up to the last batter at the plate,” but added that “the two-out hits were big. That was the difference in the ball game. ” The Rebels struck first in the second inning when Brayden Randle drove in Hayden Federico for a 1-0 lead. Auburn threatened in the bottom half by loading the bases with one out, but a double play ended the inning and the scoring chance.

Auburn tied it 1-1 in the third as Bristol Carter scored on a Chase Fralick sacrifice fly. Ole Miss responded in the fourth, plating a run before Judd Utermark launched a two-run home run over the War Eagle Wall to make it 4-1. The Tigers pulled within 4-2 in the fifth on an RBI from McCraine, but Ole Miss extended its lead again in the sixth when Collin Reuter hit a two-run home run, pushing the Rebels ahead 6-2.

Auburn answered in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from McCraine that brought Carter home and made it 6-3. Auburn’s bullpen, including LJ Cormier, kept the Rebels off the board the rest of the way and gave the Tigers a chance to rally.

Trailing by three in the ninth, McCraine opened the inning with a home run — a 380-plus-foot shot that hit the roof of a building, but Auburn couldn’t get closer as Ole Miss secured the 6-4 win and moved within one victory of the College World Series. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Man, woman killed in Birmingham shooting identifiedTroy bats go off in lopsided Supers Game 1 victory Auburn becomes sports hub with golf championship, baseball super regional and international soccer match





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