Auburn Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament Previews

1 seeds, giving the SEC three top overall seeds. Tennessee and Texas A&M were designated as 2-seeds, solidifying the SEC's dominance in the early tournament projections.The SEC boasts a remarkable six teams within the top 16 seeds, with Kentucky entering at No. 10 overall and as a 3-seed in a projected regional. This strong showing adds to the league's exceptional year in men's basketball, a sport often overshadowed by its renowned football program. Purdue and Houston followed as 2-seeds, while Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Arizona joined Kentucky as 3-seeds. Texas Tech, Michigan, preseason AP No. 1 Kansas, and St. John's rounded out the top 16 as 4-seeds.It's important to note that Saturday's reveal provides a snapshot of the current landscape with a month remaining until Selection Sunday. Teams above the cutline for the top four regional seeds typically maintain their positions, though minor fluctuations can occur. Historically, a significant percentage of teams in the preliminary top 16 have remained within that range by Selection Sunday. For instance, since the first seed-reveal show in 2017, 94 out of 112 teams (83.9%) have retained their top-16 seeding. The NCAA excludes 2020 from this data due to the COVID-19 pandemic's cancellation of that year's tournament. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 16, with the First Four games commencing two days later and the first round following on March 20. Regionals are set for Atlanta, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Newark, New Jersey, from March 27-30. The Final Four will be held in San Antonio, with the semifinals on April 5 and the championship game two days later at the Alamodome.





