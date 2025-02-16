Auburn Defeats Alabama in SEC Showdown

No. 1 Auburn edged out No. 2 Alabama in a thrilling SEC matchup at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers displayed impressive resilience and depth, overcoming a passionate Alabama crowd and a determined Crimson Tide. This victory solidifies Auburn's position atop the SEC standings.

Ultimately, it was No. 1 Auburn which came out on top on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum, reassuming its sole place at the top of the league standings. No. 2 Alabama struggled with shooting and never led despite the game being on its home floor. The Tigers had six players score in double figures. Alabama had no such player in the first half, though Grant Nelson finished with a double-double. An absolutely raucous crowd was not enough to get the home team over the line.

Auburn's 9-0 start to the contest and ensuing responses to the Crimson Tide's rallies showed the kinds of things top teams do when they win on the road. Those teams don't let the moment get to them, even throughout the game, and these two teams are used to playing one another under bright lights anyway. However, no prior occasion met Saturday's level of anticipation rankings-wise.Alabama gets a bucket from Holloway after a goaltend is called to shrink the deficit to 90-85 with 31.4 seconds on the clock.Alabama fans have begun hitting the exits. Flagrant foul on Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara, who has fouled out, and that'll end his day. 2:22 left to play with Auburn up 84-77 and free throws coming for Alabama. At the under-four timeout, Auburn is up 79-73. Just 3:53 remains on the clock. Auburn is on an 11-5 run since the game was tied at 68.The Auburn lead is back up to eight, 77-69, with 4:54 on the clock. At the under-eight timeout, it's a new game. Auburn leads Alabama 71-68 with 6:31 to play, and is going to have to play against this crowd down the stretch. Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford just pulled up from heat-check distance and hit it, only for Chris Youngblood to respond with a three. We are knotted at 68. Trading blows now. Alabama has tied the game, for the first time since it was 0-0, on a Grant Nelson dunk. It is thunderous in this arena.Nate Oats just got mic'd up and told the crowd to stop throwing things onto the floor. 'We're trying to win the basketball game,' he said. Mark Sears hits a three, making it 63-60, and Bruce Pearl calls timeout with 9:27 to play. Things are heating up. So is this crowd. Omoruyi draws a trip to the line with a basket, and it's 63-56. Coleman is trying to rally the troops. Free throw is good; it's now 63-57, and the noise is back.Miles Kelly drains a triple to make it 63-50 with 11:13 remaining. At the under-12 timeout, Auburn leads the game 60-49. Alabama is going to have to claw its way back. 11:55 to go.Alabama is still struggling to hit shots, down 59-47 with 12:55 to play. It's getting to be crunch time. At the under-16 timeout of the half, Alabama is in dire straits, down 55-41. 15:45 to go in the ball game.Halftime: No. 1 Auburn 42, No. 2 Alabama 33.Timeout, Nate Oats with just 17.4 seconds remaining. Chaney Johnson just nailed a three-pointer to stretch the Auburn lead to 42-33. Bruce Pearl calls timeout with 2:32 to go in the half. Alabama has had chances to tie or take the lead but not converted. Auburn is in front, 37-33.At the four-minute timeout, Auburn has a 35-29 advantage. Alabama has gone 2-of-14 from beyond the arc in the game, but is still in it with the No. 1 team. If the lid comes off the basket, this could be even closer. The Crimson Tide has also missed four free throws. Labaron Philon gets a big and-one after a Dylan Cardwell dunk. Free throw is no good; that makes it 33-29, Auburn. Alabama native Denver Jones gets the first basket out of the timeout, and Holloway collects his second foul for good measure. Jarin Stevenson buries a three from the corner, and at the under-eight timeout, the Auburn lead is down to one. It's 26-25 with the crowd all the way into it. 7:29 to go in the half. Fittingly, Aden Holloway hits the first Alabama three of the ball game. That one was long distance. 26-22 Tigers.Johni Broome is called for an offensive foul. Aden Holloway is now checking into the game for Alabama.At the under-12 media timeout, Auburn leads Alabama by a score of 23-17. The Tigers' Chaney Johnson will have two free throws when the break is over. 10:51 to go in the first half.Chad Baker-Mazara drills a long two, making it 16-13 for the visitors. He's fouled on a three-point attempt by former teammate Aden Holloway on the next trip down the floor. Broome is tagged with a basket interference call on a missed dunk attempt. Mouhamed Dioubate then slammed down a jam and almost sent the roof off the arena.Nelson's basket has now been counted, making the score 14-8.Grant Nelson has a putback wiped off the board due to a goaltend, which the Alabama faithful did not like.Alabama's first points come from a pair of free throws by Grant Nelson.Auburn star Johni Broome buries a three-pointer, and that puts a brief pause on the crowd noise until a Kelly foul. The first points of the game go to Auburn on a three-point basket from Miles Kelly. Crowd did not quiet much, if at all. The game officially gets underway at 3:1





Auburn Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Basketball College Basketball Johni Broome Grant Nelson Bruce Pearl Nate Oats

