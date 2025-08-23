Auburn Coaching Staff Tightens the Focus as Key Positions Still Under Review

With the season opener against Baylor approaching, Auburn's coaching staff is focusing on competitive practices to identify the best performers for key positions remaining undecided. Offensive line protection and tight end blocking are areas of concern, while the kicking competition is open.

Auburn 's head coach Hugh Freeze is keeping the competition level high in training camp as the Tigers prepare for their season opener against Baylor on August 29th. With several key position battles still undecided, Freeze is emphasizing game-like scenarios during practice to identify the best performers. While acknowledging the importance of transitioning to a more scout team-focused approach in the lead-up to the game week, Freeze prioritizes maintaining a fast-paced, physical environment.

He recognizes the defensive unit's athleticism in challenging the offense, but he expects improvement in consistency, particularly in one-on-one matchups. Freeze remains confident in his offensive line, despite occasional struggles against the defensive front.The tight end position is generating interest as Brandon Fraizer and transfer Preston Howard compete for the starting role. Both players showcase strong receiving skills, but blocking in the run game remains a challenge. Freeze acknowledges the importance of adding physicality and better pad level to the tight end position. Meanwhile, the kicking competition is ongoing, with multiple kickers likely to see action during the season. Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford highlighted the strong performances of Alex and Towns, but emphasized the possibility of utilizing three kickers if necessary





