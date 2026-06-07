Auburn Big Man Camp Offensive MVP Talks Interest in Football Program

This past Thursday, the Auburn Tigers held their annual Big Man Camp, which, as the name suggests, is a camp dedicated to hosting some of the best ‘big men,’ or

The Auburn Tigers will look to nab a 2028 offensive lineman who is picking up offers from premier schools in the country. | John Reed-Imagn Imagesheld their annual Big Man Camp, which, as the name suggests, is a camp dedicated to hosting some of the best ‘big men,’ or offensive and defensive linemen, in the country.

Landy is a class of 2028 offensive lineman who hails from Alpharetta, Ga. Though he has yet to receive a star designation,from programs like Georgia, Virginia Tech and Florida State, and after Big Man Camp, he added an Auburn offer to his ever-growing list.caught up with Landy to talk all things Auburn, including a connection that could make all the difference in his recruitment.

“Auburn is definitely a top school on my board,” he said. “My coach, Ben Grubbs, was an All-American there, and that definitely plays a big part in my decision… When I think of Auburn, I think of the atmosphere of the games and my coach, who went there and dominated at guard and later became a first-round draft pick.

” Landy does not have any official visits scheduled for the Plains just yet, but he maintains that he would love to visit, ideally during the season.

“I’m planning on coming to a game or two this fall,” he said, “hopefully the Iron Bowl. Excited to see the atmosphere. ” A big part of camps is the ability for coaches and prospects to interact on a personal level, as well as the opportunity to get a teaser of how playing for said coach would go. In Landy’s case, he was quite impressed with his interactions with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“The coaching staff seems great, like they will push you hard,” he said. “Especially Coach Hoodie , love what he’s doing with the OL… What stands out about Auburn is the new coaching staff from South Florida. Coach Hoodie and Golesh seem legit and that there will be change in the environment.

” As for Landy himself, he models his game after top professional offensive linemen like Trent Williams and Penei Sewell, and his 6-foot-5, 280-pound frame could very well develop into physicality like theirs throughout his collegiate career.

“The biggest part of my game, I would say, is my athleticism, and I’m very coachable and ready to adapt to any playbook,” he said. “I will approach the rest of my high school years with confidence, but I know that I have to work for anything I want and that nothing will be given to me. a kill or be killed mentality. ”Brooks is an Atlanta-born sports journalism major.

His work has been featured on Eagle Eye TV, Fly War Eagle, Sporting News, Bleacher Report, MSN, among others. Additionally, Brooks anchors Eagle Eye TV’s “Sports Night in Auburn,” a live broadcast shared on Channel Six and YouTube Live.





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