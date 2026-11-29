For the second time this season, unranked Auburn has knocked off one of its biggest rivals on the road. This time it was No. 6 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner on their campus to celebrate the Tigers’ Iron Bowl victory on the road in Tuscaloosa, Saturday, November 28, 2026 – Photo from City of Auburn TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

— For the second time this season, unranked Auburn has knocked off one of its biggest rivals on the road. This time it was No. 6 Alabama in the Iron Bowl. No. 6 Alabama fell to the Tigers 30-23 at Bryant-Denny Stadium tonight, and has possibly been knocked out of the College Football Playoffs.

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Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another score and the Tigers turned three Alabama turnovers into 17 points to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown runs while looking to pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Auburn had been a 14 1/2-point underdog at kickoff.