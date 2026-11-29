Already out of the Southeastern Conference championship game, No. 6 Alabama probably got knocked out of the College Football Playoff with a 30-23 loss to Auburn in the rivalry game known as the Iron Bowl

ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another score and the Tigers turned three turnovers into 17 points to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010.

) closed the regular season with four consecutive victories and ended a six-game skid against Alabama, which likely needed a victory to stay in contention in the CFP. Auburn coach Alex Golesh beat Georgia and Alabama in his first season on the Plains. But two fourth-quarter turnovers — one by Hill and the other by Russell — doomed the Crimson Tide.

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Alabama's defense had a chance to get off the field after burning its final timeouts, with the Tigers backed up inside their own 15 on a third-and-15 play, but Brown powered beyond the sticks on a rush to silence Bryant-Denny Stadium and kneel the game out. Auburn trailed 23-21 entering the fourth quarter before turning consecutive fumbles by Alabama into 10 points.