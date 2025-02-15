Auburn Baseball Wins Home Opener in Emotional Victory

Auburn Tigers overcome adversity to defeat Holy Cross in a home opener marked by emotion and strong pitching.

Auburn baseball kicked off their season with a strong victory against Holy Cross . After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers ignited their offense in the second with an Eric Snow double that brought home two runs. Starting pitcher Cade Fisher dominated the mound, allowing no hits and striking out five batters in his three innings of work. Cam Tilly took over in the fourth inning and surrendered only one run to Holy Cross .

The Tigers extended their lead in the sixth inning when centerfielder Cade Belyeu launched the first home run of the season, making the score 3-1. This moment was particularly meaningful as Belyeu received a call from his mother early that morning, revealing a health crisis.Despite the challenging circumstances, Belyeu chose to play, honoring his mother's wishes. His teammates rallied around him, creating a powerful atmosphere of support. Coach Butch Thompson shared that Belyeu's mother would have wanted him to play, and the entire team felt the impact of this emotional situation.In the later innings, Carson Myers relieved Tilly, showcasing his pitching prowess with three strikeouts. The Tigers solidified their victory with a crucial triple from Deric Fabian in the eighth inning, driving in Eric Guevara for another run. Auburn's triumph marked their tenth consecutive home opening win under Coach Thompson's leadership.





Auburn Tigers Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

