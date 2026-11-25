Mayors Ron Anders and Walt Maddox renew their annual Iron Bowl donation pact. Alabama faces Auburn on Nov. 28 for charity and playoff spots.

Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn and Mayor Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa are renewing their longstanding annual tradition of a friendly wager centered on the Iron Bowl football rivalry. This charitable event serves as a focal point for community engagement between the two major cities in Alabama ahead of the 2026 game. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 28, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

Charity Wager Details and History

The tradition behind this annual wager dates back to 2005, when former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham and current Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox first established the friendly competition. The primary goal has always been to support local causes within both respective communities rather than to create animosity between the cities. Mayor Maddox emphasized that the outcome is secondary to the support provided to local organizations, stating that the initiative represents a win for the entire state of Alabama.

Also read Why Alabama Held Out Its Starting QB Before the Iron Bowl

The financial stakes of the wager are specific and predetermined regardless of the final score. If the Alabama Crimson Tide emerge victorious, Mayor Ron Anders is obligated to make a $100 donation to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. Conversely, if the Auburn Tigers secure the win, Mayor Maddox will contribute $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama. Both officials have expressed pride in continuing this tradition, which highlights organizations creating positive change within their respective districts.

Historical data shows that the Alabama Crimson Tide have dominated the wager side of the rivalry since its inception. Since 2005, Alabama has won 14 times, resulting in donations to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, while Auburn has won seven times, triggering contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama. The tone remains cordial, with Mayor Anders wishing Mayor Maddox good luck and encouraging a spirit of Roll Tide, while Mayor Maddox reciprocated the sentiment with a War Eagle wish.

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Team Standings and Playoff Implications

Beyond the charitable donations, the 2026 Iron Bowl carries significant weight for both university football programs and their respective city pride. The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the game with a 9-2 record, positioning themselves to clinch a high seed in the College Football Playoffs. A victory in this matchup could also secure a possible spot in the final SEC Championship Game, adding intense pressure and excitement to the proceedings.

For the Auburn Tigers, the stakes involve celebrating recent underdog success and building momentum under new leadership. Auburn heads to Tuscaloosa with a 7-4 record during the first year of head coach Alex Golesh. The team recently secured their first winning season since 2020, a milestone achieved after their official victory over Samford. This result marks a pivotal point in their rebuilding process.

The contrast in team records highlights the different narratives surrounding each squad as they prepare for the showdown. Alabama is focused on maintaining its elite status and securing postseason advancement, while Auburn is looking to validate its new direction and capitalize on home-field advantage elsewhere. The game serves as the ultimate benchmark for both programs to measure their progress against their historic rivals.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The continuation of this wager ensures that specific local charities receive direct financial support tied to the outcome of the major sporting event. The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama benefit directly from the civic engagement of their mayors. This mechanism transforms a simple sports bet into a tangible contribution to youth development and community services in both regions.

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As the date of November 28 approaches, fans in both communities are expected to rally behind their teams while supporting the underlying charitable causes. The event underscores the role of sports in fostering civic responsibility and inter-city cooperation. Residents can anticipate a high-energy atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Iron Bowl concludes the regular season with significant implications for college football standings and local charity funds.