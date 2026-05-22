Aubry Bracco Reveals Child's Future Plans and Teases Dry Sauna Wish

After winning $2 million on Survivor season 50 and mentioning her son, Bracco also acknowledged the contribution of Rick Devens, the newscaster, who doubled the prize money in the finale

The text may contain repetitive navigational labels, sidebar links, and boilerplate language. Please ignore and rewrite solely the substantive news content. After Aubry Bracco was crowned the winner of Survivor season 50 on May 20, 2026, the contestant opened up about her plans for the prize money .

Bracco won a staggering $2 million in prize money and her primary goal is to secure her child's future with the amount. During an interview, she discussed her winning sum and her intentions for the money. She mentioned having a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and her hope to make sure his future is all set. Bracco also mentioned feeling satisfied when her plans are on ink and the votes are read.

Rick Devens, the newscaster, who risked his game in a Mr. Beast-led challenge, doubled the prize money for the finale. This made it the largest amount ever awarded on Survivor. Apart from the cash prize, Bracco also received a Toyota Land Cruiser as a surprise. This made the overall package $2 million cash and a car worth around $65,000





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Survivor Season 50 Aubry Bracco $2 Million Prize Money Child's Future Dry Sauna Tesla Toyota

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