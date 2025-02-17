Aubrey Plaza Returns to SNL for First Major Appearance Since Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza made a poignant return to 'Saturday Night Live' during the show's 50th anniversary special, marking her first significant public appearance since the passing of her husband, Jeff Baena. Plaza, a former 'SNL' intern and NBC Page, joined her 'SNL' family and fellow performers to celebrate the show's landmark occasion. The event was filled with tributes and reflections on Baena's life and work, underscoring the impact he had on the entertainment industry and the lives of those who knew him.

During the 50th anniversary special of ' Saturday Night Live ,' former 'SNL' intern Aubrey Plaza returned to Studio 8H for her first major appearance since her husband Jeff Baena 's death. Plaza, who had also worked as an NBC Page, came back to 30 Rock to introduce a segment during the historic celebration. Her appearance was met with warm welcomes from her 'SNL' family and fellow performers.

Notably, many of Plaza's colleagues, including her 'Parks and Recreation' co-star, shared their condolences and support on social media following Baena's passing. Baena and Plaza's family, including her mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, and stepmother Michele Baena, released a joint statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support while requesting privacy during this difficult time. Jeff Baena was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his work as a director and collaborator with numerous actors and filmmakers, including Aubrey Plaza on several projects. Fellow filmmaker and friend Adam Pally, who worked with Baena on films like 'The Little Hours,' 'Life After Beth,' and 'Joshy,' shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering Baena as a kind, talented individual whose presence was deeply missed. The 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' was a star-studded affair, with many notable personalities gracing the event. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, amidst their ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni, attended the special and posed for photos on the red carpet. This marked their first public appearance together since the beginning of the legal dispute.





