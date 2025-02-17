Aubrey Plaza Returns to SNL After Husband's Death, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Public Appearance Amid Legal Battle

This news piece covers two separate events: Aubrey Plaza's emotional return to 'Saturday Night Live' following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' first public appearance together since their legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Aubrey Plaza returned to Studio 8H for the 50th anniversary special of ' Saturday Night Live ,' marking her first major appearance since the death of her husband, Jeff Baena . Plaza, a former 'SNL' intern and NBC Page, was joined by fellow 'Parks and Recreation' costars and collaborators who had worked with Baena on films like 'The Little Hours,' 'Spin Me Round,' and 'Life After Beth.' She shared photos of Baena on her Instagram, expressing her grief with a broken heart emoji.

Adam Pally, who also worked with Baena on several projects, offered a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering Baena as a collaborator, mentor, and friend. Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a public appearance at the 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' in New York City, their first since the beginning of their legal battle with Blake's 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni





