Aubrey Plaza Pays Tribute to Late Husband Jeff Baena at SNL 50

Aubrey Plaza made a brief appearance at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, seemingly paying tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena, with her tie-dyed ensemble. The actress introduced performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor. Plaza and Baena, an indie filmmaker, were married in 2020. Baena died by suicide in January at the age of 47.

Aubrey Plaza seemingly paid tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena , during her appearance on SNL 50 : The Anniversary Special. While introducing performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard on Sunday, February 16, Plaza, 40, sported a pink tie-dyed T-shirt under a black blazer. (The two musicians performed a musical tribute to Sinead O’Connor with an acoustic cover of “Nothing Compares to U.”) The groovy ensemble seemed to be a subtle nod to Baena, who passed away last month.

Plaza and Baena, an indie filmmaker who frequently collaborated with her, were married in 2020. During a December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Plaza shared details about their unconventional wedding. 'We got married on a whim. Literally decided around 5 p.m., got married at 8:30,' she recalled. 'So, Jeff got really into tie-dying during the quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us.' She even sported a 'rosemary crown' as part of her ceremony attire, explaining to Barrymore, 'I made, like, a love altar in the backyard of all our love objects; it was very witch-core.'News broke on January 4 that Baena had died by suicide at the age of 47. 'This is an unimaginable tragedy,' a spokesperson for Plaza told Us Weekly in a statement. 'We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.' Plaza had been dating Baena since 2011. Her brief appearance at SNL 50 — she did not walk the red carpet or appear in any additional sketches — marked her first public appearance since Baena’s death. Aside from her brief statement in January, Plaza has not further addressed her husband’s death publicly. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org





