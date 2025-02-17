Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza appeared at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, marking her first public appearance since the death of her husband, Jeff Baena. The actress introduced singers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard during the show.

Plaza, 40, introduced singers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard during the show. This marked her first appearance on camera since Baena's passing at the age of 47. News of Baena's death broke on January 4th, with a medical examiner's report revealing the cause as suicide.

Two days later, Plaza released a statement through her representative, expressing her family's gratitude for the support received and requesting privacy during this difficult time. Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 and married in 2020 after a decade together. They maintained a private relationship, but Plaza shared details about their wedding during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. She revealed they had a spontaneous ceremony on OneHourMarriage.com during the COVID-19 lockdown. Plaza described setting up a makeshift altar in their yard and having a man from Alhambra officiate the ceremony in a Hawaiian shirt.In the aftermath of Baena's death, Plaza deactivated her Instagram account, which was inundated with condolences from fans and colleagues. Director Alex Ross Perry, a close friend of Baena's, shared his memories on Instagram. He described Baena as a generous and supportive friend who often hosted him and provided meals and accommodations. Perry emphasized Baena's kindness and the irreplaceable loss he represents





