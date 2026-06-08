Aubrey Plaza cradles her baby bump while supporting partner Chris Abbott at Tony Awards 2026

The “Parks and Recreation” alum and the “Girls” alum are expecting their first child together, she confirmed in April.

The pregnant actress made an appearance at the awards show Sunday to support Abbott, who is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance as Biff Loman in the Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman.

” Plaza and Abbott wrapped their arms around each other as they posed on the red carpet. Plaza glowed in a black-and-white pinstripe dress, keeping a hand on her baby bump, while Abbott looked sharp in a classic black suit paired with a skinny tie. The “Parks and Recreation” alum, 41, kept her brunette hair down, accessorizing with earrings and a diamond ring on her left index finger.

Plaza confirmed she was expecting her first child with Abbott in April during her appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. When asked if she was “excited” about becoming a first-time mom, Plaza replied, “I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?

”6Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions The couple has worked together multiple times, including in the 2020 movie “Black Bear” and in the 2023 to 2024 off-Broadway revival of “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. ”The “Girls” alum also joked that there was “too much” going on in his life at the moment. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions





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