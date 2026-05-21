Aubrey Plaza Brings Surprise Dose of Star Power to The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Aubrey Plaza made a grand entrance on the second-to-last episode of The Last Show with Stephen Colbert, poking fun at her prominent baby bump with her characteristic deadpan humor. The lovebirds were spotted together on Tuesday as they watched the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the NBA conference finals in New York City.

Aubrey Plaza brought a surprise dose of star power on the second-to-last episode of The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning as she made a grand entrance while showing off her heavily pregnant figure.

Plaza poked fun at her prominent baby bump with her characteristic deadpan humor after she revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with Girls star Christopher Abbott. The lovebirds were spotted together on Tuesday as they watched the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the NBA conference finals in New York City.

She was helping to send off Colbert after CBS announced that it would be canceling The Late Show amid repeated criticism over Colbert's jokes from President Donald Trump and its parent company Paramount's attempt to ink a merger deal with Skydance Media. Plaza was one of the celebrity guests in an episode packed with them, including Robert De Niro, James Taylor, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, Martha Stewart, Josh Brolin, Amy Sedaris and more.

Each of the celebrity guests got to take a turn behind Colbert's desk to ask him one question, while he moved over to the first chair to answer. But to avoid getting too somber for the 62-year-old late-night host's penultimate episode, Plaza and the rest of the stars asked him hilariously inconsequential questions.

After guest announcer John Dickerson announced Plaza's name, the audience erupted into cheers as she sped out while wearing a lovely navy dress that downplayed her baby bump, which was also partially hidden behind her blue notecard. After she took a seat, Colbert asked her how things were going, and Plaza shifted awkwardly in her seat and looked down.

'Um, everything's going normal here! ' she said in a sing-song tone with a nervous grin. 'Nothing weird... ' She turned on a dime and joked, 'My water broke backstage.

They said it was gonna take a couple hours, so I can still do this.

' Colbert said it was 'very generous' of her to stick around, and he said they would get a 'squeegee' for her. Then Plaza got down to business with a glance down at her notecard. Plaza joined celebrity guests including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, Martha Stewart and more as they took turns behind Colbert's desk to ask him one question, while he moved over to the first chair to answer.

After she took a seat, Colbert asked her how things were going, and Plaza shifted awkwardly in her seat and looked down.

'Um, everything's going normal here! ' she said in a sing-song tone with a nervous grin. 'Nothing weird... ' She turned on a dime and joked, 'My water broke backstage.

They said it was gonna take a couple hours, so I can still do this.

' 'So Stephen, cats or dogs? ' she asked. 'I have lived with both of them,' he replied somberly before pausing to think, ultimately answering, 'Dogs. ' Because of the rapid-fire nature of the questions, there wasn't time for a follow-up from Plaza, and the episode moved on to questions from James Taylor and Robert De Niro.

The White Lotus actress's fans were shocked last month by reports that Plaza was expecting her first child with Abbott, 40. The baby, whose gender has not been revealed, is due in the fall.

'It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,' a source told People. The couple, who previously starred on Broadway together before falling in love, are said to be feeling 'very blessed.

' The couple, whose relationship had not been previously reported, first worked together in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear, in which both actors played dual roles as actors and directors trying to shoot a film in an eerie, isolated lake house. The White Lotus star first worked with her partner Christopher Abbott, 40, in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear In Black Bear the pair played dual roles as actors and directors trying to shoot a film in an eerie, isolated lake house The low-budget thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 to critical acclaim, with several reviewers singling it out as one of Plaza's best performances to date.

She worked again with Abbott in 2023 – this time on stage – in the Off Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran until January 202





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