Aubrey Dawson shares how the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Fallen First Responders Home Program provided mortgage relief after her husband Cooper Dawson died in the line of duty.

Aubrey Dawson found a path through profound grief by connecting with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation after the tragic loss of her husband, Cooper Dawson, who died in the line of duty. The organization's Fallen First Responders Home Program provided critical financial stability to the young family, eliminating their mortgage burden and allowing them to remain in their home. We Are Austin host Trevor Scott recently interviewed Aubrey Dawson to discuss the profound impact of this support system on her life and the lives of her two young children.

Cooper Dawson's Lasting Community Legacy

For Aubrey Dawson, the memory of Cooper Dawson extends well beyond his official duties as a first responder. She described her husband as a man who was constantly active, dedicating his energy to his family and the wider community. Community members shared stories of Cooper Dawson helping local children, such as teaching a young girl how to use a fishing pole, which demonstrated the same compassion he brought home daily.

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Tunnel to Towers Financial Relief for Survivors

Following the death of Cooper Dawson, Aubrey Dawson connected with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through fellow law enforcement officers and family members. The organization's Fallen First Responders Home Program paid off the family's mortgage, providing immediate financial security during an incredibly difficult chapter. This assistance was vital for Aubrey Dawson, who was only 22 years old and working as a teacher while raising a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

Keeping Memories Alive in the Family Home

Without the mortgage assistance from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Aubrey Dawson feared she would not be able to afford the family home. The financial support allowed her children to remain in the place where they had made memories with their father, surrounded by his belongings and photographs. The home serves as a tangible connection to Cooper Dawson, preserving the reminders of his love and presence for the young family.

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Raising Awareness for Fallen First Responder Support

Aubrey Dawson hopes other families facing similar circumstances will learn about the resources available through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization offers various programs supporting families of fallen first responders and those injured in the line of duty. By sharing Cooper Dawson's story, Aubrey Dawson is helping to honor his legacy while shining a light on the critical support systems available to families across the country.

Additional Texas Law Enforcement News Briefs

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez recently signed a 287(g) agreement with ICE to comply with Texas SB 8, expanding local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. In separate law enforcement news, an affidavit reveals that a man accused of pulling a gun in a restaurant threatened to execute an officer before the incident occurred. Additionally, authorities confirmed that a man died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Georgetown, highlighting ongoing public health challenges in the region.