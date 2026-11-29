Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he is safe after a Ferrari collided with a BMW on a Spanish motorway while he was traveling to training. The striker escaped serious inJury and completed his training session with Deportivo La Coruna before an upcoming match against his former club Barcelona.

Aubameyang Escapes Injury After Motorway Collision in Spain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , the veteran striker currently playing for Deportivo La Coruna , has confirmed he is safe following a serious car accident on a Spanish motorway. The incident occurred on the AP-9 near the Piadela area in northwestern Spain at approximately 9:23 AM local time. According to reports from Spanish media outlets including La Voz de Galicia, the 37-year-old forward was driving his Ferrari F12 N-Largo when it collided with a BMW X1. The impact caused the BMW to overturn on the road, necessitating the arrival of the Civil Guard, firefighters,and paramedics to manage the scene and tow the damaged vehicles away. Despite the severity of the crash, which left both cars with visible damage, all occupants managed to exit their vehicles safely without suffering any serious injuries.

Remarkably, the accident did not derail Aubameyang's daily routine as a professional athlete. After ensuring that everyone was okay, the striker drove his own damaged Ferrari to the club's training facility, the Cidade Deportiva de Abegondo, which is located approximately twenty-five kilometers from A Coruna. He arrived on time and participated in the team's regular training session. Speaking to reporters after the workout,Aubameyang downplayed the fear of the event, describing it as little more than a scare. He emphasized that the well-being of everyone involved was the most important outcome, stating that good things often follow rough experiences in life. His ability to continue training and his positive attitude have been widely praised by teammates and fans alike.

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Return to Fitness Ahead of Crucial Clásico Matchup

The timing of the accident was particularly significant for both the player and his club,as it occured just days before a high-stakes La Liga match. Aubameyang has recently returned to competitive action after recovering from a significant knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. He had undergone surgery on his lateral meniscus in late September and was expected to be out until late November. His return to the pitch began in early November, and he recently confirmed that he was fully fit and pain-free. The upcoming match against Barcelona on November 29 represents a major opportunity for the former Arsenal and Barcelona captain to showcase his current form.

This fixture holds personal significance for Aubameyang,as it marks his return to face the club where he played during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Currently, Deportivo La Coruna sits in the middle of the league standings,while Barcelona enters the game as the league leaders. For Deportivo, the match is a chance to climb the table and secure valuable points. For Aubameyang, it's a chance to prove his continued effectiveness at the top level. He has expressed his enduring passion for the game, noting that after nearly twenty years in professional football,he still feels capable of contributing goals and assists. He mentiOned that he accepted the challenge at Deportivo specifically because he believes he can help restore the club to its former glory, provided his body allows him to maintain peak physical condition.

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A Pattern of Resilience in Road Incidents

This recent incident is not the first time Aubameyang has been involved in a high-profile car accident while at the peak of his fame. In November 2019, while playing for Arsenal in the English Premier League, he was involved in a collision on the M25 motorway near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire. At that moment, he was driving a Lamborghini Aventador valued at approximately £270,000. Footage published by media outlets showed him standing next to his damaged vehicle and interacting with the other driver involved. Like the recent event in Spain, he escaped uninjured and went on to play the full ninety minutes in Arsenal's subsequent match,although the crew ultimately lost to Leicester City.

These episodes highlight a consistent theme in Aubameyang's career: a remarkable resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected adversity. Whether dealing with injuries or unexpected traffic accidents, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to quickly bounce back and fulfill his professional commitments. His recovery from the knee surgery and his immediate return to training after the crash underscore his dedication to his sport. As he prepares to face Barcelona, his history of overcoming obstacles serves as a testament to his mental fortitude and physical durability. The football world right now watches with anticipation to see if he can translate this resilience into performance on the pitch, potentially leading Deportivo to a surprise upshot against one of Europe's most dominant teams.