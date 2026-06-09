Attorneys urge release of mosque leader, saying he's been denied diabetes care in ICE custody

Attorneys for the president of Wisconsin's largest mosque say he is being denied basic medical care for diabetes and has lost 30 pounds since he was taken into custody two months ago by U.S.

LIVE 6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities says Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersFIFA and Infantino draw bipartisan skepticism ahead of the World CupKnicks say the winning bid for 2 celebrity row seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is $1 millionAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunamiA 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines kills at least 35, collapses buildings and sparks tsunami6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities says Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersFIFA and Infantino draw bipartisan skepticism ahead of the World CupKnicks say the winning bid for 2 celebrity row seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is $1 millionAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunami





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Diabetes Immigration General News Domestic News WI State Wire Wisconsin Indiana Health Israel U.S. News Kareem Sarsour James Patrick Hanlon Associated Press U.S. Department Of Homeland Security Courts Lawsuits U.S. News

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